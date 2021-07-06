StockMarketWire.com - Specialist infrastructure debt investor Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Fund upped its dividend after booked an improved annual performance.
The company declared a dividend for the year through March of 6.25p per share, up from 6.1875p year-on-year.
Its net asset value total return per share climbed 14%.
'SEQI has demonstrated the considerable resilience of its portfolio and the wider infrastructure asset class throughout the Covid-19 related challenges of the past year,' chairman Robert Jennings said.
'In an environment of necessarily accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, our in-year return performance was well in excess of our long-term targets.'
'As economic conditions continue to improve, we are well placed to invest selectively in our extensive pipeline of potential infrastructure loans, which have attractive yields, appropriate credit quality and build on our continued progress with our overall ESG score.'
'We believe that the company continues to be well placed to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in a sustainable manner over the long term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
