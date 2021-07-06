StockMarketWire.com - Fabric technology group Xeros Technology said it had signed agreements with two washing machine manufacturers to test and trial its microfibre filtration technology in the UK.

The first agreement was with a 'major global household appliance manufacturer, headquartered in Asia' and would incorporate the technology for extensive testing ahead of field trials.

The second agreement, with a smaller, European-based manufacturer, would incorporate the technology into a washing machine platform for consumer-facing field trials.

Under both agreements, testing and trials were planned to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022.


