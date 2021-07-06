StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said it had teamed up with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to identify new attributes and further develop NTCD-M3, a microbiome therapeutic being developed to reduce the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infections in the gut.
Destiny Pharma will collaborate on this research project with the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois, using their Clostridioides difficile infections research expertise to complete new preclinical studies that 'could support the administration of NTCD-M3 to a broader CDI patient population and therefore strengthen the market opportunity,' the company said.
The research project is planned to complete in Q4 2021.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
