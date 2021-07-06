StockMarketWire.com - Growth businesses investor FastForward Innovations said it had invested £175,000 in the 24-month convertible loan notes issued by research-led cannabis healthcare company, CiiTECH.
The company participated in the £2.1 million issuance of convertible loan notes, which were issued ahead of CiiTECH's intended reverse takeover by Fragrant Prosperity Holdings.
'CiiTECH will use the capital raised via the CLN to fund its marketing strategy, invest in new talent, build essential operational infrastructure to support future growth and finance the intended reverse takeover,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
