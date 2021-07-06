StockMarketWire.com - Natural resource project generator Cloudbreak Discovery said that Imperial Helium Corp, had spud the first well on IHC Steveville Helium Property, located in Southeastern Alberta, US.

This was the first of two appraisal wells that Imperial Helium, in which Cloudbreak owns 1.25% of the issued and outstanding equity, planned to drill on the Steveville structure.




