StockMarketWire.com - Natural resource project generator Cloudbreak Discovery said that Imperial Helium Corp, had spud the first well on IHC Steveville Helium Property, located in Southeastern Alberta, US.
This was the first of two appraisal wells that Imperial Helium, in which Cloudbreak owns 1.25% of the issued and outstanding equity, planned to drill on the Steveville structure.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.