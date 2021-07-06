StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Ridgecrest said it had struck an early agreement to acquire Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air in a reverse takeover deal.
The company had entered into a 'non-binding heads of agreement' with Cristian Rada to buy Airline Invest, which owned Blue Air Aviation and Blue Air Technic.
Rada and his brother were the sole shareholders of Airline Invest.
Blue Air, headquartered in Bucharest, had a base at Henri Coanda airport and operations at Turin airport, Italy.
'It is reportedly the largest Romanian airline by scheduled passengers flown, having carried more than 32 million passengers in its 16 years of operation,' Ridgecrest said.
The consideration payable would be satisfied entirely by the issue to Cristian Rada and his brother of around 9 million new Ridgecrest shares comprising about 95% of its issued share capital.
Ridgecrest also would carry out a share consolidation and/or share subdivision and change its name to Blue Air.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
