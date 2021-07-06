StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D pharma provided said pre-clinical research of its immuno-oncology LBP MRx1299 had shown improved activity of anticancer cells.
'Using the MicroRx platform we have now shown we have the potential to improve the efficacies of cell therapies such as CAR-T,' the company said.
'Collectively, these results suggest that low-abundant commensal bacterial species such as M. massiliensis and their selective metabolites such as pentanoate, rather than broadly distributed and abundant commensals, may be used as specific microbial biotherapeutics to enhance anti-tumor immunity and increase the efficacy of CAR-T therapy for treating tumors,' it added.
The research was conducted in collaboration with the Philipps-University Marburg, Germany, and Universitatsklinikum Wurzburg, Germany, and published in Nature Communications.
