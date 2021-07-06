StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Orosur Mining reported multiple high-grade gold intersections with associated silver and zinc at its Anza project in Colombia.
Highlights included intersecting 59.55 metres at 9.61 grams per tonne of gold.
A current drilling program was nearing completion as planned and further assays were expected 'in due course'.
