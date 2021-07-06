StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had completed the freehold purchase of Creo House, the company's main headquarters in Chepstow, as well as the adjacent site, from Fastnet Property Investments, the original developer of the site.

'This additional capacity will support Creo's commercial, operational and logistic footprint across Europe [...] and will also provide additional manufacturing capacity for the commercial roll-out of the full range of products from the Creo GI (gastro-intestinal) suite of advanced energy devices...', the company said.




