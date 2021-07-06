StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had completed the freehold purchase of Creo House, the company's main headquarters in Chepstow, as well as the adjacent site, from Fastnet Property Investments, the original developer of the site.
'This additional capacity will support Creo's commercial, operational and logistic footprint across Europe [...] and will also provide additional manufacturing capacity for the commercial roll-out of the full range of products from the Creo GI (gastro-intestinal) suite of advanced energy devices...', the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.