StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it had won an insurance national account, representing its fourth in the year-to-date. Water Intelligence said the contract's mandate was the broadest yet to be provided by a national insurance carrier to its core American Leak Detection unit.
The unit had been formally designated as a "preferred contractor" with the right to handle all water leak and repair jobs across the US from the insurance provider, which wasn't identified.
'The broader designation advances the group's strategy to grow its national account base and drives the continued expansion of customer jobs across ALD's significant execution footprint in the United States with no additional marketing expense,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.