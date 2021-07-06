StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gateley said its final results for the year ended 30 April 2021 will would be published on Tuesday 20 July 2021.
'As previously announced on 28 May 2021, the group entered the second half of the year with high activity levels, strong trading momentum and a sense of optimism and confidence,' the company said.
'The board confirms that the Group is on track to meet market expectations for the year ending 30 April 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
