StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had entered into a exclusive distribution deal with Inscobee in Korea.

This agreement was for the distribution of its CholBiome blood-pressure reducing formula.

OptiBiotix said the deal would further help build its reputation in Asia and open up the potential for cross boarder e-commerce trading in China.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com