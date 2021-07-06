StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had entered into a exclusive distribution deal with Inscobee in Korea.
This agreement was for the distribution of its CholBiome blood-pressure reducing formula.
OptiBiotix said the deal would further help build its reputation in Asia and open up the potential for cross boarder e-commerce trading in China.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
