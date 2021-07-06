StockMarketWire.com - Jadestone Energy plc, the independent oil and gas production company focused on Asia Pacific, has reported that the Indonesian Minister of Mines and Energy issued a decree on 30 June 2021, allocating gas sales from the Aktara gas field in the Lemang PSC, to a subsidiary of the national electricity utility, PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara.
The decree allows for the development and commercialisation of the Akatara gas field and the associated production and sales of LPG to the local domestic market in Jambi, alongside condensate sales to a local buyer.
Paul Blakeley, president and ceo of Jadestone Energy, said: ‘I am delighted to have come to this critical milestone and to have obtained the support of both the Minister and SKK Migas in pursuing this important development. Gas from the Akatara field will ultimately be used for electricity generation by PLN, while LPG sales will provide much needed energy directly to the local market to meet domestic cooking requirements for the local population in the Jambi region.’
