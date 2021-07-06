StockMarketWire.com - TP Group, the consulting, digital solutions and engineering services company, has announced the appointment of David Lindsay as interim ceo.
David has assumed ceo and cfo roles in the public and private sectors, including as acting ceo of Industrial Control Services plc and Group CFO of EDM Group.
Lindsay’s role will focus on strategic and operational review of the business and identifying short-term performance goals and improving margins.
David commences this role with immediate effect and his appointment to the board of TP Group is expected following completion of the standard on-boarding process undertaken by a company adviser.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
