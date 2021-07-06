StockMarketWire.com - Getech Group, the geoscience and geospatial technology company, has announced that H2 Green ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a non-binding agreement with Eversholt Rail to develop hydrogen supply solutions for the UK railway.
The agreement means both H2 Green and Eversholt rail will work together to realize the production and refuelling infrastructure required to support the deployment of hydrogen-powered trains.
The focus of the partnership is to provide low-cost, reliable green hydrogen for trains.
This marks an initial step for the deployment of fleets on routes where electrification is not technically or economically viable.
Jonathan Copus, ceo of Getech, said: ‘Hydrogen has been designated a strategic fuel by the UK Government and it is set to play a key role in the decarbonisation of commercial transport. Getech is working to accelerate hydrogen adoption by using our location analytics to identify optimal sites to develop hydrogen production, storage, and refuelling networks. We are also progressing multiple discussions with potential anchor customers.’
