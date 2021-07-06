StockMarketWire.com - Supply@ME Capital, the fintech platform that provides the Inventory Monetisation service to manufacturing and trading companies, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of TradeFlow Capital Management.
The company has also announced the appointment of two new executive directors, Tom James and John Collis, who will continue to lead the TradeFlow business.
TradeFlow is a leading Singapore-based FinTech-powered commodities trade enabler, focused on SMEs.
TradeFlow has been valued at approximately £31 million by an independent valuation company. The transaction price was settled in cash and shares. The Company has made an application to the London Stock Exchange for admission to list 1,477,705,882 New Ordinary Shares, representing less than 5% of the company's issued share capital.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
