CA
09/07/2021 13:30 labour force survey
CH
08/07/2021 06:45 unemployment
13/07/2021 07:30 import price index
13/07/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
09/07/2021 04:00 PPI
09/07/2021 04:00 CPI
12/07/2021 18:30 commodities trade data
12/07/2021 18:30 energy trade data
DE
08/07/2021 07:00 foreign trade
12/07/2021 23:00 balance of payments
13/07/2021 07:00 CPI
EU
08/07/2021 12:30 ECB monetary policy meeting accounts
FR
13/07/2021 07:45 CPI
13/07/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
08/07/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
09/07/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
08/07/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/07/2021 00:50 bank lending
08/07/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
12/07/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
12/07/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
12/07/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
08/07/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
08/07/2021 01:01 KPMG and REC report on jobs
09/07/2021 00:01 BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
09/07/2021 07:00 trade
09/07/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
09/07/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
13/07/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
08/07/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
08/07/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
08/07/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
08/07/2021 20:00 consumer credit
09/07/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
13/07/2021 11:00 NFIB index of small business optimism
13/07/2021 12:45 Goldman Sachs weekly chain store sales index
13/07/2021 13:30 CPI
13/07/2021 13:30 real earnings
13/07/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
13/07/2021 19:00 monthly Treasury statement of receipts & outlays of the US govt
13/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
