Interim Result
12/07/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
13/07/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
14/07/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
15/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
16/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
20/07/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
20/07/2021 One Media Ip Group PLC (OMIP)
20/07/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
22/07/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
22/07/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
22/07/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/07/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
26/07/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
26/07/2021 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)
27/07/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/07/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
27/07/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/07/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
27/07/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
27/07/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
27/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
27/07/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
27/07/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
27/07/2021 Restore PLC (RST)
Final Result
08/07/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
08/07/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
08/07/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
12/07/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)
12/07/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
13/07/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
13/07/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
13/07/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
14/07/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
14/07/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
14/07/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
15/07/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
15/07/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
15/07/2021 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
20/07/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
20/07/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
20/07/2021 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
20/07/2021 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
20/07/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
22/07/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
22/07/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
27/07/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
27/07/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
27/07/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
27/07/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
AGM / EGM
08/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
08/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
08/07/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
08/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
08/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
08/07/2021 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
08/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
08/07/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
08/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
08/07/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
09/07/2021 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2021 Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD)
09/07/2021 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
09/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
09/07/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
12/07/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
12/07/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/07/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)
12/07/2021 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
12/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
13/07/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
13/07/2021 Mode Global Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (MODE)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
13/07/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
13/07/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
13/07/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
13/07/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)
14/07/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
14/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
14/07/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
14/07/2021 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
14/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
15/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
15/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
15/07/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
15/07/2021 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
15/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
15/07/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
15/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/07/2021 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)
15/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
15/07/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
15/07/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
16/07/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)
16/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
16/07/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
16/07/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
16/07/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
19/07/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
19/07/2021 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)
19/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
19/07/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
19/07/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
19/07/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
19/07/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
19/07/2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
20/07/2021 Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG)
20/07/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
20/07/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
20/07/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
20/07/2021 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)
20/07/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
21/07/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
21/07/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
21/07/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
21/07/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)
21/07/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
21/07/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
21/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
22/07/2021 Petards Group PLC (PEG)
22/07/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)
22/07/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
22/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
22/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
22/07/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
22/07/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
22/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
23/07/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)
23/07/2021 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
23/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
23/07/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
23/07/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
23/07/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
26/07/2021 Tinybuild Inc. (TBLD)
26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
26/07/2021 Deepverge PLC (DVRG)
26/07/2021 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)
26/07/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
26/07/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
27/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
27/07/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
27/07/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
27/07/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)
27/07/2021 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/07/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
27/07/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
27/07/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
27/07/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
27/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)
27/07/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
27/07/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
Trading Statement
08/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
09/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
09/07/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
13/07/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
14/07/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
15/07/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/07/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
16/07/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
19/07/2021 (MEAL)
20/07/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
20/07/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
20/07/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
20/07/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
20/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
20/07/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
22/07/2021 (PBEE)
22/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
22/07/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
23/07/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
27/07/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/07/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
Ex-Dividend
08/07/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
08/07/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
08/07/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
08/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
08/07/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
08/07/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
08/07/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
08/07/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
08/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
08/07/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
08/07/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
08/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
08/07/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
08/07/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
08/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
08/07/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
08/07/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
08/07/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
08/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
08/07/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
08/07/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
08/07/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
08/07/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
08/07/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
08/07/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
12/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
13/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
13/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com