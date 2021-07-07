Interim Result

12/07/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)

13/07/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)

14/07/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

15/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

16/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

20/07/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)

20/07/2021 One Media Ip Group PLC (OMIP)

20/07/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

22/07/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

22/07/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

22/07/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

22/07/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)

26/07/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

26/07/2021 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)

27/07/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

27/07/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

27/07/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

27/07/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)

27/07/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

27/07/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

27/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

27/07/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

27/07/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

27/07/2021 Restore PLC (RST)



Final Result

08/07/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

08/07/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

08/07/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)

12/07/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)

12/07/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

13/07/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)

13/07/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)

13/07/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

14/07/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)

14/07/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

14/07/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

15/07/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

15/07/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

15/07/2021 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)

20/07/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

20/07/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)

20/07/2021 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

20/07/2021 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)

20/07/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

22/07/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

22/07/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

27/07/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)

27/07/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)

27/07/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

27/07/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)



AGM / EGM

08/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

08/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

08/07/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

08/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

08/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

08/07/2021 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)

08/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)

08/07/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)

08/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)

08/07/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)

09/07/2021 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)

09/07/2021 Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD)

09/07/2021 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)

09/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

09/07/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

12/07/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

12/07/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

12/07/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)

12/07/2021 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)

12/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)

13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

13/07/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)

13/07/2021 Mode Global Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (MODE)

13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)

13/07/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

13/07/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)

13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)

13/07/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

13/07/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)

14/07/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)

14/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

14/07/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)

14/07/2021 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)

14/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)

15/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

15/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)

15/07/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)

15/07/2021 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)

15/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

15/07/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

15/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

15/07/2021 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)

15/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

15/07/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)

15/07/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)

16/07/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)

16/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

16/07/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)

16/07/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

16/07/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)

19/07/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)

19/07/2021 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)

19/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)

19/07/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

19/07/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

19/07/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)

19/07/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

19/07/2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)

20/07/2021 Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG)

20/07/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

20/07/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)

20/07/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)

20/07/2021 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)

20/07/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)

21/07/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

21/07/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

21/07/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

21/07/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)

21/07/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

21/07/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)

21/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)

22/07/2021 Petards Group PLC (PEG)

22/07/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)

22/07/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

22/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

22/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

22/07/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)

22/07/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)

22/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

23/07/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)

23/07/2021 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)

23/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

23/07/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)

23/07/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

23/07/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)

26/07/2021 Tinybuild Inc. (TBLD)

26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

26/07/2021 Deepverge PLC (DVRG)

26/07/2021 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)

26/07/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

26/07/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

27/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

27/07/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)

27/07/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

27/07/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)

27/07/2021 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)

27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

27/07/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

27/07/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

27/07/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)

27/07/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

27/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)

27/07/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

27/07/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)



Trading Statement

08/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

09/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

09/07/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

13/07/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

14/07/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

15/07/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)

15/07/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

16/07/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)

19/07/2021 (MEAL)

20/07/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)

20/07/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

20/07/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)

20/07/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

20/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)

20/07/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

22/07/2021 (PBEE)

22/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

22/07/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

23/07/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

27/07/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

27/07/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)



Ex-Dividend

08/07/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

08/07/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)

08/07/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)

08/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

08/07/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

08/07/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)

08/07/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

08/07/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

08/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

08/07/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

08/07/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

08/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

08/07/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

08/07/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)

08/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

08/07/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)

08/07/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

08/07/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

08/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

08/07/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

08/07/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

08/07/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

08/07/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)

08/07/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)

08/07/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)

12/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

13/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)

13/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)



