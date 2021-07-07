StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Page upgraded its annual guidance after its second-quarter gross profit jumped 86%, or 94% in constant currency, amid an easing of lockdowns.
For the full year, Page said it now expected to book an operating profit of £125 million-to-£135 million.
Gross profit, otherwise known as net fee income, for the three months through June had risen to £219.7 million, up from £118.4 million year-on-year.
However, gross profit was still down a little compared to the £224.7 million achieved two years prior in the second quarter of 2019.
The strong second-quarter improvement, drove gross profit for the first half up 34% to £404.1 million.
Second-quarter growth was most pronounced in the UK and the Americas, were fee revenue more than doubled.
"Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as Covid-19 remains a significant issue and restrictions remain in a number of the group's markets,' chief executive Steve Ingham said.
'Additionally, at this stage of the recovery, it is not easy to determine whether the improved performance is still the result of pent-up supply and demand, or a sustainable trend.'
'However, and notwithstanding the early stage in the year, the strength of our performance in the first half, and notably in June, has further increased confidence in our outlook for the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
