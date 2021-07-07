StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo reported an increase in quarterly production in the second quarter of the year, as the completion of the pelletiser upgrade work boosted output.
The company also announced the appointment of Nikolay Kladiev, as chief financial officer starting from 4 August 2021.
Iron ore pellet production was 2.8 million tonnes, representing 5% increase from the first quarter, and 2% from a year earlier. That took first-half production to 5.7 million tones, up 2%.
Production of high-quality pellets represented 100% of total output in 1Q 2021, up from 99% last year.
An additional production of 85,000 tonnes of high-grade concentrate were available for sale in 2Q 2021, relating to 'the commissioning and ramp up of the group's concentrate stockyard project, an investment that enables the continued production of concentrate during periods of pelletiser maintenance and upgrade work,' the company said.
Total sales volumes of 5.6MT in the first half of 2021, was broadly in line with production for the period, and represented a 9% reduction year on year as a result of the stockpile drawdown process carried out in the first half of the year 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
