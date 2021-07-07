StockMarketWire.com - Casino and bingo company Rank said it had signed a £25 million debt facility with Lloyds Bank.

The two-year revolving credit facility provided additional liquidity and the opportunity to accelerate investment in a transformation plan, Rank said.

It was in addition to the company's existing £55 million revolving credit facility and a remaining £108.4 million term loan.




