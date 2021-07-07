StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley group Ten Entertainment said its business had returned to profit and cash generations following an end to lockdowns.
The company said all 46 of its centres across the UK reopened safely on 17 May with over 650,000 visits.
It had seen 22.5% like-for-like sales growth in the first six weeks of opening compared to 2019.
'The underlying business model remains highly attractive and strongly cash generative,' Ten Entertainment said.
'While the pent-up demand is likely to subside, the business continues to be well positioned for growth with its well-invested estate and focus on customer experience.'
'The removal of the final Covid-19 restrictions on 19 July will be the last step in Ten returning to its full operating potential.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.