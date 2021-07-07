StockMarketWire.com - Pub chain J D Wetherspoon said it continued to expect a loss for the year after reporting a 14.6% decline in like-for-like sales from 17 May to 4 July, when compared with pre-pandemic sales in fiscal 2019 amid Covid-19 restrictions.
For the period from 17 May to 10 June, before the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament started, like-for-like sales were 8.1% down.
From 10 June to 4 July, during the tournament, like-for-like sales fell 20.8%.
'Apart from a limited number of exceptions for individual matches, Wetherspoon pubs have not televised UEFA Euro 2020 football matches,' the company said.
The company also said it would have to increase food prices by around 40 pence per meal following the government's decision to rise interim value added tax by 12.5%, in September 2021.
'The VAT rise will make the entire hospitality industry less competitive vis a vis powerful supermarkets,' the company said.
In the last 6 months, the company has opened two new pubs, in Headingley, a suburb of Leeds, and in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
There were 75 projects in the pipeline, 18 of which are new pubs and 57 are extensions and upgrades to existing pubs.
The preliminary results are due to be released on 1 October 2021.
