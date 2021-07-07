StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company Great Portland Estates said it had pre-let retail space at 70 Oxford Street W1 to socialisation operator Boom Battle Bar.
'BBB will offer a unique leisure and gaming experience with a variety of activities, cocktails and street food,' the company said.
BBB has agreed a fifteen-year lease (without break) at an initial minimum rent of £625,000 per annum (plus a turnover top-up).
They will receive six months' rent free plus a landlord contribution of £500,000.
'The letting is conditional upon obtaining a change of planning use and an alcohol licence,' it added.
