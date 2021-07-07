StockMarketWire.com - Social media and marketing group Brave Bison upgraded its outlook on performance as trading in the first half of the year remained 'strong.'
The company said ti now expected to exceed current market expectations for the full year.
For the six-month period to 30 June 2021, revenue was expected to at least £7.3 million, up from £5.5m last year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be at least £0.5 million, up from £0.4m loss.
Net cash increased by £0.2m to £2.9m at 30 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
