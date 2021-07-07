StockMarketWire.com - Heating and transport focused Sabien Technology said it expected to report a rise in full-year revenue.

Sales for the year through June were expected to increase to £0.97 million, up from £0.45 million year-on-year, including £0.56 million recorded in the second half.

Sabien had reported a narrower loss for the first-half, citing rising sales.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com