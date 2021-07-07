StockMarketWire.com - UK construction group Galliford Try said its environment business had a contract for civil engineering projects with Scottish Water worth £350 million over six years.

Scottish Water appointed Galliford Try to lot 2 of its delivery vehicle 2 programme, covering planned civil engineering projects including pipelaying, drainage and capital maintenance of its assets.

The framework, worth up to £350m over six years, included an extension option of up to six years.







Story provided by StockMarketWire.com