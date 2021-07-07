StockMarketWire.com - UK construction group Galliford Try said its environment business had a contract for civil engineering projects with Scottish Water worth £350 million over six years.
Scottish Water appointed Galliford Try to lot 2 of its delivery vehicle 2 programme, covering planned civil engineering projects including pipelaying, drainage and capital maintenance of its assets.
The framework, worth up to £350m over six years, included an extension option of up to six years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.