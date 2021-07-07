StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Petro Matad said it had been awarded an exploration licence for its Block XX prospect in eastern Mongolia.
The licence had been granted by Mongolia's Minister of Mining and Heavy Industry.
The approved development plan would concentrate initially on the proven reserves area around Heron 1, expanding in phases to target the estimated 194 million barrels resource potential.
The agreed exploitation area totalled 218 square kilomotres and included the entire extension into Block XX of the proven and producing Toson Uul Basin.
'The company will now resume discussions with potential farm-in partners and review funding options to complete the next stage of activity,' Petro Matad said.
'The company is now focused on preparing for a very active programme in 2022 including the start-up of oil production from the Heron discovery using spare capacity in adjacent infrastructure.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
