StockMarketWire.com - Medical-imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said it had completed the installation of a system for the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Cente.
The new hyperpolarisation system would initiate their research programme using Xenon imaging in assessing lung function as consequence of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, antibiotics and radiation therapy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.