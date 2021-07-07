StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Stenprop said it had acquired Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Wigan from Himor for £20.6 million.

The purchase price refleced a net initial yield of 6.43% and a capital value of £67.40 per square foot on the multi-let industrial space and £8.95 on the yard areas.

The property comprised 275,079 square feet of terraced units and was entirely let to a diverse range of local and national businesses, generating annual passing rent of £1.4 million.


