StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Stenprop said it had acquired Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Wigan from Himor for £20.6 million.
The purchase price refleced a net initial yield of 6.43% and a capital value of £67.40 per square foot on the multi-let industrial space and £8.95 on the yard areas.
The property comprised 275,079 square feet of terraced units and was entirely let to a diverse range of local and national businesses, generating annual passing rent of £1.4 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.