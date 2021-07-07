StockMarketWire.com - Wound care specialist company Advanced Medical Solutions forecast first-half profit to more than double and said it expects to continue to trade in line with its expectations in the second half of 2021 as elective surgery and accident and emergency volumes continue to trend back towards historical levels.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to be in the region of £12 million, up from £5.3 million, with revenues expected to increase to about £50 million from £39.3 million.
The company also filed the 510(k) filing for LiquiBand XL to the FDA and the product remains on schedule for approval by the end of the year.
'The US clinical trial for LiquiBandFix8 continues to progress well with more than 80% of required patient procedures now complete and Premarket Approval filing on track for 2022 after the 12 month patient follow up,' the company said.
'Patient enrolment for the Seal-G and Seal-G MIST clinical study is progressing at three sites in Israel and, following the CE mark approvals in April, we will also be recruiting patients at five sites in the UK and Italy from Q3 2021 onwards with final study results expected in 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
