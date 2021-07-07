StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Hurricane Energy said it had completed operations to plug and abandon the Lincoln-14 well on the P1368 licence in the Greater Warwick Area.
'The operation was completed within both schedule and budget. The Stena Don semi-submersible rig contracted to undertake the work has now been released,' the company said.
'The company previously announced that the GWA joint venture had a regulatory obligation to plug and abandon the Lincoln-14 well by 31 October 2021, and this obligation has now been fulfilled,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
