StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology services provider Catenae Innovation said its subsidiary, Hyperneph Softwarem, has developed a cloud-based platform and mobile app that is being used with a charity working in conjunction with public sector organisations.

The initial contract value is £12,500 and if the project is successful it could be 'rolled out on a wider scale across the UK, with the potential to generate recurring income for the group,' the company said.

The agreement is for a period of up to 12 months and is currently on trial in a major UK city.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com