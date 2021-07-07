StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Robert Walters upgraded annual guidance after it achieved a 25% rise in second-quarter gross profit.

Gross profit, otherwise known as net fee income, for the three months through June increased to £89.0 million, up from £71.1 million year-on-year.

Full-year profit was now expected to be 'significantly ahead' of the level signalled in a recent 11 June trading update.


