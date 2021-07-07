StockMarketWire.com - Technology solutions provider Accesso Technology upgraded its outlook on performance following year-to-date revenues that was 'significantly' ahead of expectations as demand continued to recover from the pandemic impact.
In the absence of major new impacts from the pandemic, the company now expected full year revenue for 2021 to be in excess of $100 million.
Since its AGM trading statement on 18 May 2021, the company said it has continued to benefit from 'pent-up customer demand and the accelerating trend towards online commerce in its end markets.'
'The group has seen operators' need to manage capacity boost its online reservation activity, and its virtual queueing solutions have seen demand well beyond historic levels,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said plans to increase investments to develop products and boost customer support would have a 'limited impact on cash EBITDA in 2021, [but] their full annualised effect will be felt in the 2022 financial year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
