StockMarketWire.com - Home-testing group MyHealthChecked said its first-half revenue had jumped thanks to demand for Covid-19 testing services.
Revenue for the three months through June had increased to £3.3 million, up from just £12,700 year-on-year.
The company's cash balance had risen to £2.21 million, up from £1.35 million a year earlier, despite investment in staffing and inventory.
'Whilst customer discussions are ongoing and there is still no certainty over ongoing volumes of sales, it is likely that these increased revenue levels will continue into the summer and will have a positive impact on the results for the financial year ending 31 December 2021,' MyHealthChecked said.
