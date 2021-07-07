StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold hailed results from its drilling campaign at its Sanankoro gold project in Southern Mali, after intersecting a 19 meter strike of 31.56 grams per tonne of gold, its 'most significant' drill hole ever.

The company said it remained on schedule to drill up to 35,000m by end of the programme.

'The results to date have been extremely encouraging with good widths and high-grade results in generally shallow oxides ore,' the company said.






