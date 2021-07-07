StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said its subsidiary ELAC SONAR had received an order valued at over €49 million from Leonardo, a designer and supplier of systems for naval defence and maritime and coastal surveillance.
Under the agreement, ELAC would provide sonar systems for two new U212 Near Future Submarines, being supplied by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy.
The contract also included delivery of special test and training tools and associated technical services.
'Work on the contract will commence immediately and will complete in 2030, it also includes options for two more U212 NFS submarines,' the company said.
