CA
09/07/2021 13:30 labour force survey
14/07/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
14/07/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
CH
13/07/2021 07:30 import price index
13/07/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
09/07/2021 04:00 PPI
09/07/2021 04:00 CPI
12/07/2021 18:30 energy trade data
12/07/2021 18:30 commodities trade data
DE
12/07/2021 23:00 balance of payments
13/07/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
14/07/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
14/07/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
13/07/2021 07:45 CPI
13/07/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/07/2021 01:00 Bastille Day - finanical markets closed
GB
14/07/2021 07:00 producer price index
14/07/2021 07:00 consumer price index
14/07/2021 09:30 UK house price index
IT
09/07/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
12/07/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
12/07/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
12/07/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
14/07/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
UK
09/07/2021 00:01 BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
09/07/2021 07:00 trade
09/07/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
09/07/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
13/07/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
09/07/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
13/07/2021 11:00 NFIB index of small business optimism
13/07/2021 12:45 Goldman Sachs weekly chain store sales index
13/07/2021 13:30 CPI
13/07/2021 13:30 real earnings
13/07/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
13/07/2021 19:00 monthly Treasury statement of receipts & outlays of the US govt
13/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
