StockMarketWire.com -

CH

08/07/2021 06:45 unemployment


DE

08/07/2021 07:00 foreign trade


EU

08/07/2021 12:30 ECB monetary policy meeting accounts


IE

08/07/2021 11:00 CPI


JP

08/07/2021 00:50 bank lending
08/07/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/07/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey


UK

08/07/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
08/07/2021 01:01 KPMG and REC report on jobs


US

08/07/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
08/07/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
08/07/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
08/07/2021 20:00 consumer credit

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com