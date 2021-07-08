StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilders Persimmon has reported an increase in revenues in its trading update ahead of its half-year results and says that pre-Covid build rates have been achieved across its sites with an improvement in build quality and customer service.
The group reported total revenue of £1.84bn for the six months ending 30 June 2021, up from £1.19bn in 2020 and £1.75bn in 2019.
Ahead of its half-year results, which are expected 18 August, Dean Finch, group chief executive said that demand for homes has been strong across the UK.
During the period, the group has purchased over 10,000 new plots across 48 locations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
