StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its biologics license application for tezepelumab had been accepted and granted priority review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA grants priority review to applications for medicines that offer significant advantages over available options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions, or enhancing patient compliance.
The application was based on results from the Pathfinder clinical trials programme, including results from the pivotal Navigator phase 3 trial.
Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen.
