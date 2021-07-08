StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation provider Unite has reported that its property portfolio has been independently valued at £2.795bn, reflecting a 1.4% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter.
The portfolio comprises 29,627 beds in 76 properties across 20 University towns and cities in the UK.
Likewise, its London Student Accommodation Joint Venture (LSAV) has been valued at £1.702bn, reflecting a 1.9% increase and 2bps of yield compression on a like-for-like basis during the quarter.
83% of rooms are now reserved for the 2021/22 academic year.
Joe Lister, Unite Students chief financial officer, commented: "The sustained momentum in our sales reflects the strength of student demand for the 2021/22 academic year and greater visibility over an enhanced campus experience this autumn.
“There remains some uncertainty over travel restrictions for international students and, assuming these are eased in time for the start of the academic year, we anticipate a return to full occupancy and 2-3% rental growth in 2021/22."
