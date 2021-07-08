StockMarketWire.com - 3i Infrastructure reported lower portfolio returns that was in line with expectations, but investment company said it was on track to deliver on its fiscal 2022 dividend target.
For the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021, total income and non-income cash was £22 million, down from £24 million year-on-year.
The company declared a final dividend payment for fiscal 2021 of 4.9 pence per share, and said it was on track to deliver a fiscal 2022 dividend target of 10.45 pence per share, up 6.6% from FY21.
'The portfolio overall performed in line with expectations during the period,' the company said.
'We have a good pipeline of potential investment opportunities across our target markets and have liquidity to invest, though we continue to be patient and selective in what are still very competitive market dynamics,' it added.
