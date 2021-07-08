StockMarketWire.com - Variety goods value retailer B&M European Value Retail reported a rise in revenue in the first quarter of the year, though the pace of growth slowed as demand normalised.
For the 13 week period from 28 March to 26 June 2021, revenue grew 3.1%, though that was slower than the 27.7% seen in the period last year.
'The group has made a strong start to the new financial year and sales remain significantly above pre-pandemic levels,' the company said.
'Trading patterns were volatile throughout the quarter, with a pull-forward in Gardening demand boosting LFL in the final two weeks of FY21 and early weeks of FY22, and also depressing the subsequent weeks,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company it was on track with its plans for the year and expects the two-year like-for-like in the core B&M UK business to remain strong.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.