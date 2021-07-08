StockMarketWire.com - Secure Income REIT has reported that 98.7% of the £25.7 million of rent that fell due between 8 April 2021 and 7 July 2021 has been collected.
As a consequence of the delay from 21 June in the lifting of government regulations in response to the pandemic and the anticipated full reopening of UK businesses, a deferral of £0.6 million of rents in total that would otherwise have been due from one tenant in May and June 2021 has been agreed. Those rents will be receivable in the period between September 2021 and August 2022.
The company expects to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on 9 September 2021
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
