StockMarketWire.com - Specialist active asset management group Polar Capital has reported its AuM were £22.8bn, up from £20.9bn at the end of March 2021 - an increase of 9% over the quarter.
In the quarter, AuM increased by net inflows of £0.5bn and £1.4bn related to market movement and fund performance.
Gavin Rochussen, chief executive, commented: ’It is pleasing to report £533m of net inflows in the quarter across our range of fund strategies including the funding of a further three segregated mandates.
‘A combination of net inflows, market uplift and outperformance enabled our AuM to increase by £1.9bn in the quarter from £20.9bn to £22.8bn, a 9% increase.
‘We remain confident that with our diverse range of active specialist fund strategies we are well-positioned to perform for our clients and shareholders over the long term.’
