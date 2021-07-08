StockMarketWire.com - Sports betting company Entain upgraded its outlook on annual core earnings after reporting a rise in first-half revenue amid a boost from acquisitions and continued strength in online growth.
For 2021, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was now expected to be in the range of £850m to £900m, ahead of current consensus, the company said.
In the six months ended 30 June 2021, net gaming revenue was up 11% as momentum in online revenue continued with growth of 22%.
'Online sports betting up strongly (+62% at constant currency), reflecting limited sports in the prior year period due to Covid-19 restrictions,' the company said.
Entain also said it would double investment in its in-house games studios to accelerate and expand its product offerings.
As part of the plan, headcount will double to around 300 people across Entain's three in-house studios in the UK, Italy, and India within a year.
CR Games, Entain's UK games studio based near Oldham, Manchester, will initially create 8 new roles taking its headcount close to 50.
New content would include free to play slots tournaments.
This move 'not only helps to grow our business but brings fresh insight, so we can further improve the offer for our customers,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
