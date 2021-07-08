StockMarketWire.com - The board of healthcare group Spire has unanimously recommended that shareholders should vote in favour of the transaction for Ramsay Health Care to acquire Spire at the court meeting and general meeting due to be held on 19 July 2021.
The Spire Board has assessed the transaction against Spire's existing strategy and long term forecasts and concluded that the transaction is in the best interests of Spire Shareholders.
The price has been set at 250p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
