StockMarketWire.com - Metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold said it would appoint Christopher Toon as chief financial officer starting 12 July 2021.
Since beginning his career as a chartered accountant with PwC, Toon has held senior finance roles with a number of SGX and ASX listed businesses, including Sakari Resources Limited, Aquila Resources Limited, Iluka Resources Limited and most recently with Sandfire Resources Limited.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
